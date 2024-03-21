Camilla gets taste of local produce during solo visit to Northern Ireland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Queen has begun a series of engagements in Northern Ireland.

Camilla met business owners and staff at a shop on the bustling Lisburn Road in south Belfast on the second day of her stay in the region.

There was an emphasis on local produce and favourite foods, with artisan and family producers sharing with the Queen their contributions to the community.

Camilla arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening, with a bugler from the Hillsborough Ford Guard playing to mark her arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in the region.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

She is travelling alone this week after Charles stepped back from his public duties while receiving treatment for cancer.