Camilla plays book fairy and leaves publications for people to find

The Duchess of Cornwall has publicly championed literacy for many decades and supports a number of literacy charities.

Tony Jones
Friday 07 January 2022 18:00
Duchess of Cornwall (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Duchess of Cornwall has placed copies of some of her favourite books in a red phone box library for people to find.

Camilla’s popular online book club, the Reading Room, has been planting publications by recommended authors in phone boxes around the country to encourage people to read, and she lent a hand in Scotland.

Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse and The Island by Victoria Hislop, signed by the authors, were left by the duchess in the tiny library exchange in Abergeldie.

The Duchess of Cornwall depositing books in her local Scottish phone box library.

The Prince of Wales opened the converted phone box in 2018 on the B976 in rural Aberdeenshire between the private royal residences of Birkhall and Balmoral and Charles and Camilla have deposited books there in the past.

The duchess was pictured inside the converted phone box, which was packed with books, holding her contributions to the library.

Launched on Instagram in January 2021, Camilla’s Reading Room is a hub for literary communities around the world and celebrates literature in all its forms.

It was inspired by the popular reading lists she shared during the pandemic in 2020, and offers book recommendations as well as exclusive insights from the authors, in a community space for book lovers of all ages and backgrounds.

