Charles and Camilla hear stories of families in need during foodbank visit

The Trussell Trust supports 1,300 foodbank centres across the UK which last year provided 2.5 million emergency food parcels to people in crisis.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 14 December 2021 18:43
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with volunteers (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall with volunteers (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall heard moving tales of domestic violence and poverty when they visited a foodbank.

Charles and Camilla went to Wandsworth Foodbank and hailed the work of staff and volunteers distributing food to between 100 and 120 crisis-hit households per week on average in the London Borough of Wandsworth.

The couple spoke in private to families, at St Mark’s Church in Battersea Rise, near Clapham Junction, who have received help from a team of more than 250 volunteers operating out of seven welcome centres for the foodbank,  operated by the Trussell Trust

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall look at donated items during a visit to Wandsworth Foodbank (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
(PA Wire)

The prince and his wife, who donated a trolley full of Waitrose Duchy Originals food to the centre, praised volunteers for helping more than 2,500 households referred by social services, schools, GPs and other agencies last year.

Recommended

“Thank you so much all your fantastic efforts,” the prince told them.

They heard how families receiving assistance from foodbanks typically have £248 per month to spend after paying rent .

Rachel Antelme, referrals coordinator, told Camilla that domestic violence was also a common reason for women getting referred to the foodbank.

Ms Antelme said: “We see quite a lot of victims of domestic abuse being referred to us,” she said. “Often they’ve left home with no clothes, no access to a bank account, and some of them don’t speak English either.”

Charles speaks to a volunteer during his tour of the foodbank (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
(PA Wire)

The royal couple were told that the Government’s decision to remove a temporary £20 uplift in Universal Credit two months ago had also led to a surge in cases.

Charles and Camilla met chefs Ben Williams and Will Griffiths who set up a pizza restaurant, Love Triangle in Balham, south London, at the start of the pandemic and by Christmas will have given £35,000 to the foodbank, donating 70p per pizza sale.

Camilla said she was impressed and added: “They are crying out for chefs at the moment so I believe. My son works with restaurants and he says there’s a desperate shortage.”

Recommended

The Reverend Martyn Layzell, Vicar of St Mark’s, hailed the royal visit as a morale booster for the foodbank’s staff and volunteers.

“Who needs a staff Christmas party when we can all gather in this way?” he asked.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in