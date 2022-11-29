Jump to content

Camilla and Ukraine’s First Lady at anti-violence reception

The Queen Consort was accompanied for the first time publicly at an event by all six of her new Queen’s companion.

Aine Fo
Tuesday 29 November 2022 14:46
The Queen Consort (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Queen Consort (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen Consort has been joined by the First Lady of Ukraine at a major reception to raise awareness of violence against women and girls.

Camilla greeted Olena Zelenska as well as other queens, and ambassadors for the cause including former Spice Girl Melanie Brown.

The Queen Consort was accompanied for the first time publicly at an event by all six of her newly named Queen’s companions.

Buckingham Palace announced at the weekend that the 75-year-old will have six Queen’s companions, not traditional ladies-in-waiting, who are all trusted friends and will support her as she carries out her key official and state duties.

Some 300 guests are in attendance at Tuesday’s event which is being held as part of the United Nations’ 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

As well as Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Rania of Jordan and the Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, survivors of violence and their families are present.

The Countess of Wessex is also in attendance with politicians including Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Health Secretary Steve Barclay as as former prime minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie and his sister Rachel Johnson.

Last month, in what could be seen as an indication of how important the issue is to the Queen Consort, she used her first solo engagement in her new royal title to meet domestic abuse workers at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Ms Zelenska said it “means a lot” to have been invited to the palace event.

Speaking to the PA news agency through a translator, she said it is important that the democratic world unites in the face of violence against women and girls.

She said many rapes had been committed since the invasion of Ukraine.

“It means a lot to be here,” Ms Zelenska said. “We now face a huge amount of rapes of Ukrainian women and children by Russian soldiers.

“This afternoon I will have the honour to speak in front of the Parliament of the UK.

“The youngest victim of rape (in Ukraine) is four and eldest is 85.

“When the efforts of the democratic world unite to combat challenges like this, it always gives hope that we will win.”

