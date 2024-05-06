Four men charged after 500kg of cocaine seized in car park.

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Four men have been charged after cocaine with a potential street value of around £40 million was found in a van in a village pub car park.

Around 500kg of the drug was discovered in the back of a van in the car park in Lelley, East Yorkshire, the National Crime Agency said.

Three men from Argyll and Bute – Anthony McAllister, 32, of Aldersyde, Taynuilt, Daniel Livingstone, 24, of Calton Avenue, Campbeltown, and Mark Moran, 22, of Glenfyne Terrace, Ardrishaig – have been charged with the importation of class A drugs.

A Colombian national of no fixed abode, Didier Javier Tordecilla Reyes, 39, faces the same charge.

The men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the investigation.

They are expected to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court in due course.