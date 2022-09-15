Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Three in five people do not support a delay to junk food ban – poll

The Government is reviewing its anti-obesity strategy for England.

Jane Kirby
Friday 16 September 2022 00:01
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
Three in five people do not want curbs on junk food to stop, a poll suggests (PA)
(PA Archive)

Three in five people do not support a delay to restrictions on junk food advertising, according to a new poll.

The survey of more than 2,000 adults, carried out by YouGov for Cancer Research UK and shared with the PA news agency, shows 60% of people support the restrictions being implemented in January 2023 as originally planned.

The Government is reviewing its anti-obesity strategy for England, including a ban on TV advertising of junk food before 9pm and multibuy deals.

It is thought the review is being carried out in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is also on record as being against a series of tighter rules.

Recommended

In an interview with the Daily Mail, published in August, she said: “Those taxes are over. Talking about whether or not somebody should buy a two-for-one offer? No. There is definitely enough of that.

Claims by industry and the Government that these delays will help address the cost of living crisis are grossly misleading

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK

“What people want the Government to be doing is delivering good roads, good rail services, making sure there’s broadband, making sure there’s mobile phone coverage, cutting the NHS waiting lists, helping people get a GP appointment.

“They don’t want the Government telling them what to eat.”

In the Cancer Research UK poll, 56% of those in the most deprived areas, together with 63% of those in the least deprived areas, said they did not want to see delays to the implementation of a 9pm watershed on junk food advertising, as well as a ban on paid-for online junk food advertising.

In the poll, just one in five (18%) disagreed with a ban.

Chief executive of Cancer Research UK, Michelle Mitchell, said: “It is deeply concerning to hear rumours that the Government might scrap measures designed to help people make healthier choices and help reduce the risk of cancer.

“Claims by industry and the Government that these delays will help address the cost of living crisis are grossly misleading.

Now, more than ever, the UK population need equitable access to healthy, affordable food and this can only be achieved with policies designed to rebalance our food system

Professor Graham MacGregor, Action on Sugar

“Marketing pressures add up, causing us to buy and spend more than we intend – often on unhealthier foods.

“Measures incentivising companies to advertise and promote healthier food are evidence-based and are supported by the public.

“The Government should stand firm and press ahead with legislation to help tackle obesity and implement advertising marketing restrictions as planned.”

According to the charity, the Government’s own analysis shows that price promotions can lead shoppers to buy 20% more than intended, and thus spend more than they had planned.

A recent Cancer Research UK report estimates that if trends continue, by 2040 more than 21 million UK adults will be obese – a rise of more than 6m on current figures.

Kate Oldridge-Turner, head of policy and public affairs at the World Cancer Research Fund International, said: “It’s not surprising that three in five people do not support a delay to restrictions on junk food advertising.

“However, it’s vital that our Government presses ahead with important measures to help people access healthier diets and to ban TV advertising of junk food before 9pm.

“It’s evident that there’s support for these policies, especially during the cost-of-living crisis – where many of us are struggling to access healthy food.”

Professor Graham MacGregor, chairman of Action on Sugar and Action on Salt, said: “Now, more than ever, the UK population need equitable access to healthy, affordable food and this can only be achieved with policies designed to rebalance our food system.

“Our new Prime Minister must also honour Number 10’s levelling up promise and protect the nation’s health from the devastating effects of unhealthy diets high in saturated fat, salt and sugar (and lacks fruit and vegetables) which is the biggest cause of death and disability globally and costs the UK more than £100 billion (combined) annually.”

Recommended

Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall has also criticised the Government review, tweeting that the strategy had been “hard won and has the support of the nation’s health experts”.

He added that the Prime Minister “has no mandate to cancel it and doing so will not merely increase the burden on the NHS but shorten the lives of many thousands of people”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in