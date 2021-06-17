Scientists identify ‘hugely exciting’ new drugs that could lead to cancer treatments
Scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research and pharmaceutical company Artios have identified a new class of medicine that could lead to treatments of even drug-resistant cancers, Joanna Taylor reports
A new class of drugs that could be used to treat some forms of breast, ovarian and prostate cancer has been identified.
The drugs, known as POLQ inhibitors, appear to work against cancer cells that have become resistant to existent treatment, according to a study published in Nature Communications.
Although at the preclinical trial phase, the drugs offer hope to thousands of patients whose cancer is caused by a mutation of the BRCA gene, which suppresses tumours when working normally.
