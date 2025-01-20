Coroner criticises health board for ‘normalising’ treating patients in corridors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A coroner has criticised a health board for “normalising” treating emergency department patients in corridors and slowing down ambulance handovers.

The “unsafe” practice also compromises patients’ hygiene, nutrition and ability to sleep, the coroner said.

Coroner David Regan issued Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in South Wales with a prevention of future deaths report after a 16-year-old boy died after having to wait nine hours for an ambulance.

Jackson Yeow was unable to make it to a GP appointment on April 4 2022, after his gastritis symptoms worsened.

Care in corridors and other non-clinical spaces has been normalised Coroner David Regan

His mother dialled 999, but despite several follow-up calls, an ambulance did not arrive until after he had became unconscious approximately nine and a half hours later.

The ambulance service categorised the call as life-threatening and needing an urgent response, the assistant coroner for the South Wales Central area said.

He was eventually taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis, pancreatitis, cerebral oedema, renal compromise and severe acidosis.

Despite “intensive treatment”, his condition deteriorated and he died on April 9 2022.

During his inquest, the ambulance service said its ability to respond to the call had been “substantially impaired” because a significant number of its ambulance crews were delayed at hospitals waiting to hand over patients.

Although the Cwm Taf Health Board did not provide direct care to Jackson when he was taken ill, his inquest was told about the effect of delays in ambulance handovers at the board’s Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.

Outlining his concerns, Mr Regan said care for patients in the emergency department is “frequently” provided in the corridor and other non-clinical spaces.

In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you and your organisation have the power to take such action Coroner David Regan

Treating patients in corridors can “slow the process of ambulance handovers”, he said.

It also impedes “efficient clinical assessment”, causing clinicians to take longer performing tasks, and the “ability of staff to recognise a patient’s deteriorating condition”, he added.

“Care in corridors and other non clinical spaces has been normalised, which in the opinion of the consultant who gave evidence is unsafe.

“When conducted routinely, care in corridors and other non-clinical spaces reduces the capacity of the emergency department.

“In my opinion, action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you and your organisation have the power to take such action,” he told the health board.

The chief executive will have 56 days to respond to the report.

Copies were also sent to the Welsh Government, the chief executive of the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and the chief executive of the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

In December, the Welsh Ambulance Service declared a critical incident because of significantly increased demand and extensive handover delays.

The service, which covers three million-plus people across Wales, said more than 340 calls were waiting to be answered at the time.