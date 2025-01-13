Further 11 people charged with riot sparked by e-bike crash deaths
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 2023 when they crashed on an e-bike in Ely, Cardiff.
A further 11 people have been charged with offences relating to a riot sparked by the deaths of two teenagers in an e-bike crash.
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 2023 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a South Wales Police van in Ely, Cardiff.
Tensions between local people and police at the scene boiled over, leading to a riot which lasted several hours.
The incident saw dozens of officers injured, property damaged and cars set alight.
Last year, 31 people were charged with offences relating to the incident, 27 with riot and four were accused of causing or threatening to cause criminal damage.
A further 10 adults and one youth have now been charged with riot.
Jenny Hopkins, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Cymru-Wales, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised South Wales Police to charge a further 11 defendants with the offence of riot.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these people are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The 11 people will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ and Youth Court on January 22 2025.