Almost 82,000 carers received extra payment at Christmas, figures show

Almost 82,000 carers in Scotland received a double payment in December, new figures show.

Social Security Scotland offer two supplementary payments to the carer’s allowance each year, one to be paid during the summer and the other in December.

The supplement was introduced to increase the benefit – which is currently provided by the UK Government.

December’s payment included a further supplement which doubled the usual amount, recognising the financial stress likely caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, taking the total value to £462.80 which was delivered to 81,920 Scots by Social Security Scotland.

December’s payment cost the Scottish Government £37.9 million, according to figures released on Tuesday.

Social security minister, Ben Macpherson, said: “In recognising the vital contribution of unpaid carers in our society, carer’s allowance supplement was the first payment we introduced when we established our new social security system in 2018.

“Providing this supplementary payment rights the wrong that Carer’s Allowance on its own is the lowest of all working age benefits in the UK.

“The impacts of the pandemic put additional pressure on tens of thousands of carers across the country. That is why we also paid an additional coronavirus carer’s allowance supplement payment in 2020 and 2021.

“The Scottish Government’s additional payments meant that eligible carers in Scotland received up to £694.20 more in support last year than carers in the rest of the UK.”