William and Kate attend commissioning parade for Caribbean officer cadets
The Duke of Cambridge took the salute of the young men and women who will in future years lead troops in their homelands.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the inaugural commissioning parade for dozens of Caribbean officer cadets as their tour of Jamaica drew to a close.
On a windswept parade ground, William took the salute of the young men and women who will in future years lead troops in their homelands.
The ceremonial events followed the duke’s denouncement of slavery as “abhorrent” during a speech on Wednesday evening when he said “it should never have happened”.
His comments followed days of protests during the couple’s tour of the Caribbean, with campaigners in Jamaica calling for reparations for slavery from the royal family.
William also expressed his “profound sorrow” at the forced transportation of millions of people from Africa to the Caribbean and North America – a trade which British monarchs either supported or profited from during the 17th and 18th centuries.
He also echoed the words of his father the Prince of Wales and described the slave trade as an “appalling atrocity” that “stains our history” and he went on to acknowledge Jamaica’s “pain”.
During the military event in Kingston, the duchess wore a striking hat with her dress and watched from the stands as the duke, wearing the tropical no 1 uniform of the Blues and Royals – a white jacket with his military cap and trousers – inspected the new officers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.