In Pictures: Love, lament and laughter for Windrush Generation

Events across the country have commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush docking in England.

The ship carried workers from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call for help to fill post-war labour shortages, and docked in the Port of Tilbury, in Essex, on June 22 1948.

It was the first of many that brought what became known as the Windrush Generation to the UK.

The King attended a service for young people in Windsor.

Later on Thursday, a carnival procession took place in Herne Hill, in London, where many of the Caribbean community settled.

Events also took place at the Port of Tilbury where the Empire Windrush ship first docked.

The port also hosted a reception where visitors were encourage to dance and reminisce.

The Windrush flag was flown on buildings across the UK.