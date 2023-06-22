Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In Pictures: Love, lament and laughter for Windrush Generation

Poignant events have been held to celebrate and remember those who came to the UK from the Caribbean 75 years ago.

Pa
Thursday 22 June 2023 19:06
Guests dance at a reception following the arrival of a Thames Clipper at the Port Of Tilbury (Lucy North/PA)
Guests dance at a reception following the arrival of a Thames Clipper at the Port Of Tilbury (Lucy North/PA)
(PA Wire)

Events across the country have commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Empire Windrush docking in England.

The ship carried workers from the Caribbean who had answered Britain’s call for help to fill post-war labour shortages, and docked in the Port of Tilbury, in Essex, on June 22 1948.

It was the first of many that brought what became known as the Windrush Generation to the UK.

The King attended a service for young people in Windsor.

Later on Thursday, a carnival procession took place in Herne Hill, in London, where many of the Caribbean community settled.

Recommended

Events also took place at the Port of Tilbury where the Empire Windrush ship first docked.

The port also hosted a reception where visitors were encourage to dance and reminisce.

The Windrush flag was flown on buildings across the UK.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in