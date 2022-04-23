Edward and Sophie met with colonialism protests on second leg of Caribbean tour

The couple initially received a friendly welcome on their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Josh Payne
Saturday 23 April 2022 18:08
The Earl and the Countess of Wessex arrive at Argyle International Airport in St Vincent and the Grenadines, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday April 23, 2022.
(PA Wire)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have been met with banners protesting against British colonialism on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.

Edward and Sophie had initially received a friendly welcome on their visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, but a group of around 15 protesters displayed placards as they made their way to Government House on the island on Saturday.

Banners on show included “end to colonialism” and “#CompensationNow”.

The protests come shortly after an open letter from the Antigua and Barbuda Reparations Support Commission which urged Edward and Sophie to avoid “phoney sanctimony” over slavery.

Other placards used in the protest included “down with neo-colonialism” and “Britain your debt is outstanding”.

The demonstration comes shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were criticised for some elements of their recent Caribbean tour, deemed to hark back to colonial days.

