Police name boy, 15, whose body was found in Carlisle river

A teenager whose body was found in a Carlisle river has been formally identified as Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, aged 15, Cumbria Police said.

Lewis, who was from Carlisle, was found shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday after emergency services received reports that he and three other teenage boys had got into trouble in the River Eden on Friday evening.

A 14-year-old who was airlifted to hospital on Friday remains in a critical condition, while one of the group managed to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public, the force said.

Officers were alerted to the four boys struggling in the water in the city’s Rosehill area at 6.41pm on Friday, prompting the launch of a large multi-agency search.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan, Cumbria Police

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan said on Saturday: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.

“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening.

“The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”

A file is being prepared for the coroner, police said.

Spectators at Wembley Stadium paid their respects in the 15th minute of the Sky Bet League Two play-off final between Carlisle United and Stockport County.

Carlisle United Football Club tweeted: “The crowd pay their respects on 15 minutes to Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick – thoughts with his family, loved ones and friends – tragic news.”