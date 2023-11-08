Celebrities express ‘respect’ for Carol Vorderman as she leaves BBC radio show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrities including Alan Carr and Dame Kelly Holmes have expressed “respect” for Carol Vorderman after she announced she was departing her BBC radio show following the introduction of social media guidelines.

The former Countdown star said management had decided she should give up her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales over a breach of the new guidance.

Vorderman said she respected the guidelines but was “not prepared” to lose her voice after she found out they would apply to “all and any” content she posts on social media.

The 62-year-old posted the statement announcing her departure to her social media accounts – and famous faces, including presenter Cat Deeley and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage offered their support.

In the comments section of her Instagram post, comedian Carr wrote “big respect Carol” whilst Visage said “adore you endlessly”.

Elsewhere, Olympian Dame Kelly said: “You do you Carol! Much respect for sticking up for who you are and not allowing corporations to silence you!”

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton penned a message that said: “It’s called social media for a reason because it’s what you do outside of your work commitments.

“It’s not called work media … the 2 should be kept completely separate.

“When your work wants to control your social life, that’s when it’s time to say bye bye. Good on you Carol.”

Elsewhere, Deeley told Vorderman “you are bloody brilliant” whilst comedian Joe Lycett joked: “I have informed the BBC I am available to replace you.”

In her statement, Vorderman explained that she had decided to continue with her criticisms of the UK Government following the implementation of the new guidelines.

She said: “Since those non-negotiable changes to my radio contract were made, I’ve ultimately found that I’m not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in.”

She added: “I’m sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I’ve made at Radio Wales.

I’m sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I’ve made at Radio Wales Carol Vorderman

“I wish them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world. We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly.”

Vorderman has been vocal in her criticism of the Government on social media and has engaged in arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs.

Under the BBC’s social media guidelines, presenters on flagship programmes have been banned from making attacks on political parties.

The guidelines came in following a row after Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker compared the language used by the Conservative Government to promote its asylum plans to 1930s Germany on X.

Also included in the guidance is advice that anyone working for the corporation should take particular care when commenting on the issues that provoke the greatest debate on social media.

Speaking on Vorderman’s departure, a BBC Spokesperson said: “Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We’d like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years.”