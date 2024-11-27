Carol Vorderman achieves family double with university honour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Carol Vorderman has received an honorary doctor of science degree from the university where her son achieved a first class honours degree.

The 63-year-old was awarded the honour from UWE Bristol in recognition of services to broadcasting and Stem education as part of the university’s autumn graduation ceremonies held at the Bristol Beacon on Wednesday.

She was born in 1960 and grew up in a single-parent family in poverty in North Wales, alongside her sister, brother and mother Jean.

Vorderman excelled academically at her comprehensive school where she received free school meals, before gaining admission to the University of Cambridge aged 17.

From a young age, she was passionate about mathematics – a talent that secured her a role on Countdown in 1982.

The ITV Pride of Britain Awards host is known for her political activism and was made an MBE in 2000 in recognition of her contribution to broadcasting.

Voderman said: “It really is a privilege to receive an honorary doctorate from a university which is important to my family.

“My son Cameron was a special needs child and after two years at Filton College, where he obtained a distinction, UWE gave him a chance to read animation.

“He graduated with a first class degree and went on to Dundee to get his masters degree. UWE gave him an opportunity and it lifted him.

“We’ve lived in our stunning and kind city of Bristol for nearly 20 years now and UWE and its students are a huge part of the city, bringing it to life in so many ways.

“At the graduation ceremony today, I talked about how the younger generation gives me hope. They are more tolerant, kinder, more curious and creative than my generation was brought up to be.

“It was a delight to be among so many of that younger generation today. Thank you UWE. I feel humbled.”

In 2022, Vorderman described her pride at attending her son Cameron’s graduation ceremony at UWE Bristol.

The citation for her honorary degree pays tribute to Vorderman’s decades in the public eye as a television and radio presenter, author and champion of maths and engineering.

It adds: “She has worked tirelessly to break down barriers that prevent young women from studying Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

“She funds bursaries for aspiring maths students and during lockdown her online coaching courses helped half a million primary school children to love numeracy as she does.”

The citation concludes: “Carol’s influence stretches far beyond the small screen – she believes in leading by example, speaking truth to power and using her voice to highlight causes close to her heart, from environmental awareness to mental health and social justice.”

Last month, Vorderman announced she was stepping down from her Sunday radio show on LBC after suffering “burn out” from seven-day working weeks.

She said she was following the advice of family and friends after a health scare which resulted in her spending a night in hospital.

Voderman joined LBC to front her new Sunday programme in January, two months after leaving her BBC Radio Wales show after the corporation introduced new social media guidelines.

The veteran presenter was vocal in her criticism of the previous government on social media.

She said management decided she should give up her Saturday morning show over a breach of the guidelines.