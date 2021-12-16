Boris and Carrie Johnson reveal name of their baby daughter

Boris and Carrie Johnson have revealed the name of their baby daughter.

Mrs Johnson revealed the pair’s second child’s full name as Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

On a visit to a vaccination centre earlier in the day, Mr Johnson spoke to a woman with a baby in a pram and revealed his daughter’s name was Romy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving at a central London hospital where his wife Carrie gave birth to her second child. (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

And posting on Instagram Mrs Johnson revealed the other meanings behind the names.

She said Romy was after her aunt Rosemary, while the couple had picked Iris from the Greek for rainbow.

This could be a reference to the fact Mrs Johnson previously spoke about having had a miscarriage and a baby born after a miscarriage, stillborn, or neonatal death is known as a rainbow baby.

While Charlotte was in honour of Mr Johnson’s late mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who died aged 79 in September.

Romy is the pair’s second child, after their son Wilfred was born in April last year. He was named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson partly in tribute to two doctors, Nick Hart and Nick Price, who helped save the Prime Minister’s life when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 earlier that month.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied by a photograph of the two children next to a Christmas tree, Mrs Johnson said: “Wilf has been stroking Romy’s hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining in too.”

She added: “Thank you so much to the amazing maternity staff at UCLH for looking after us so well. We are so, so grateful.”