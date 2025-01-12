Man and woman arrested after 18-year-old dies in crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man and a woman have been arrested after an 18-year-old man died in a car crash in West Yorkshire.

Police were called at 6.19am on Sunday to reports of a vehicle with people inside which had left Wheldon Road, Castleford, and gone into a ditch, West Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services arrived and found a white Volkswagen Golf had entered a water treatment facility and was partly submerged in a pit of water, the force added.

A man and a woman, both 21, were removed from the car and taken to hospital for treatment.

Another man was found a few yards from the vehicle before being pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

He was later confirmed to be an 18-year-old from the Wakefield area.

After further enquiries at the scene the man and woman who were removed from the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.

The incident is being investigated by the major collision enquiry team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

The team can be contacted on 101 or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 277 of January 12.