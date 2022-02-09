Cat ‘safe and sound’ after pitch invasion during League One football match

‘The little fella left the stadium safe and sound,’ Sheffield Wednesday tweeted.

Max McLean
Wednesday 09 February 2022 12:41
Wigan Athletic’s Jason Kerr attempts to remove a cat from the pitch during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough (PA)
An adventurous cat gave footballers the run around on Tuesday evening after making its way onto the turf at Hillsborough Stadium.

The athletic feline made a last-gasp appearance with just minutes left on the clock during the League One match, with Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Wigan

Visiting Wigan defender Josh Kerr eventually scooped the mischievous moggy and passed it to someone pitchside before the game continued.

“The little fella left the stadium safe and sound,” Sheffield Wednesday tweeted.

The game finished 1-0 to the Owls who remain one point outside the play-off places.

