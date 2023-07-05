NHS capacity issues make pandemic planning ‘extremely difficult’, says ex-CMO

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Capacity issues in Scotland’s NHS make it “extremely, extremely difficult” to plan for a future pandemic, the country’s former chief medical officer has said.

Dr Catherine Calderwood served in the post between 2015 and 2020, when she was forced to resign after she travelled to her holiday home in contravention of Covid regulations in the early days of the pandemic.

Appearing before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday, Dr Calderwood was asked how the health service can balance preparedness for a pandemic while continuing to operate on a day-to-day basis.

Our NHS is at the moment working at or if not beyond full capacity at all times Dr Catherine Calderwood

“I think that’s extremely, extremely difficult,” she said.

“Our NHS is at the moment working at or if not beyond full capacity at all times.

“If you take my own area – the labour ward – the babies keep coming day and night, and we don’t have the luxury of saying ‘there’s going to be an exercise where we’re going to send six of you for mask fitting’, for example.

“We haven’t got the luxury of being able to have six spare midwives who could then go off to do that exercise.”

She said that instead, exercises are run which are “relevant and pertinent to the emergencies that might happen on the labour ward”.

The former chief medical officer added it is “very difficult without increased capacity within the NHS to think how we could ever have exercises” for pandemic preparedness due to a lack of staff and the inability of those who do work in the health service to “leave work that is prescient”.

Both Government and the health service routinely ran exercises to plan for a future pandemic in the lead up to Covid-19, including a number of tabletop exercises organised by the Scottish Government.

One such exercise was code named Iris – and simulated an outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome – resulting in 13 recommendations for the NHS and Government.

Dr Calderwood said of those recommendations, a number – most notably around PPE – had not been actioned.

She said that, “ironically”, staff had to be moved away from the implementation of the recommendations to focus efforts on the Covid-19 outbreak.