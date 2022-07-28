Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Claudy families pursue Catholic Church over late priest’s alleged involvement

Legal action against the PSNI and Northern Ireland Office last year saw settlements agreed ‘without admission of liability’ over bombing.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 28 July 2022 11:00
The clean up in the Co Londonderry village of Claudy on July 31, 1972, after three car bombs exploded killing nine people (PA)
The clean up in the Co Londonderry village of Claudy on July 31, 1972, after three car bombs exploded killing nine people (PA)
(PA Wire)

A number of families who were bereaved in the IRA’s bombing of Claudy are continuing legal action against the Catholic Church.

Nine people were killed on August 31, 1972 when three car bombs devastated the Co Londonderry village.

It was blamed on the Provisional IRA, but the terror group has never claimed responsibility.

No one has ever been charged in connection with the Claudy bombing.

The late Father James Chesney who was based in south Derry, not far from Claudy, where three car bombs exploded without warning (PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

Relatives of three of the victims – William Watson Temple, 16, David Miller, 60, and James McClelland, 64 – took legal action against the PSNI, the Northern Ireland Office and the Catholic Church in 2013.

It came after a Police Ombudman’s report in 2010 found that a Catholic priest, the late Father James Chesney, was a suspect.

The report said police, the state and the Catholic Church covered up his suspected role in the bombing.

Fr Chesney was transferred to a parish in Co Donegal, outside the jurisdiction, following secret talks between then Secretary of State William Whitelaw and the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Cardinal William Conway.

In 2021 the PSNI and Northern Ireland Office (NIO) agreed confidential settlements “without an admission of liability”.

A stained glass window in the village to honour those who died in the 1972 Claudy bombing (PA Archive)
(PA Archive)

Kevin Winters of the law firm KRW Law which is representing those families said the case against the Catholic Church is continuing.

He told the PA news agency: “I can confirm the case against the church is fixed for October this year.

Recommended

“The case did settle on confidential terms against the NIO and PSNI late last year but the families still wanted to pursue the case in so far as it related to the church.

“This part of the case has been and will continue to be fully contested as the Church doesn’t accept it has any civil liability for the activities of deceased priest Fr Chesney.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in