Teenager accused of arson after churches and schools set on fire in Derby
Johnny Brady face seven charges of arson including alleged attacks on two schools that were completely destroyed.
A teenager has been charged with arson after a number of churches and schools were set on fire.
Johnny Brady is accused of attacks on buildings in Derby, including blazes which completely destroyed St Mary’s Catholic School and Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School, Derbyshire Police said.
The 18-year-old faces seven counts of arson, following further alleged attacks on All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, the Orangery Cafe in Markeaton Park, St Matthew’s Church, Mackworth Community Centre, St Paul’s Church and All Saint’s Church.
Brady also faces one count of burglary in relation to damage caused to the science room at Murray Park school.
All alleged offences are said to have taken place between October and December 2020.
The fire at Mickleover’s Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School caused “extensive damage” and saw 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms from across Derbyshire sent to the scene.
The incident followed a “devastating” fire just over four miles away at St Mary’s School in Darley Abbey, which resulted in the total loss of the building.
The ancient All Saint’s Church in Mackworth, which was founded in the 14th century and has been a Grade I-listed building, also suffered “significant” damage as a result of a fire in December 2020.
Brady, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on March 3.
