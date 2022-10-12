Jump to content

Paralympian Lora Fachie ‘over the moon’ to read first braille story on CBeebies

The episode is to air on Thursday to mark World Sight Day.

Danielle Desouza
Thursday 13 October 2022 00:01
Lora Fachie with her guide dog Tai (Steve Lake/BBC/PA)
Lora Fachie with her guide dog Tai (Steve Lake/BBC/PA)

Paralympic cyclist Lora Fachie has said she is “over the moon” about reading the first braille episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories, alongside guide dog Tai.

Fachie, a gold medal winner from the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, is to read The Secret Code – a story about a young boy whose classmates are fascinated by the way he reads because he uses braille.

It is the first instalment of the long-running series to be read in braille, as well as first time the illustrations have been audio described.

I have always enjoyed reading and hope this will encourage everyone to want to read whether they use their eyes, their ears, their fingers or a secret code

Lora Fachie

Reading the book on World Sight Day on October 13, Fachie said: “I am over the moon to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story for the first time in braille.

“I have always enjoyed reading and hope this will encourage everyone to want to read whether they use their eyes, their ears, their fingers or a secret code.

“Reading feeds the imagination and I will be reading to my little one from the minute they are born.”

She has also recorded a second episode for the children’s TV channel.

The Secret Code was written by Dana Meachen Rau and illustrated by Bari Weissman, and the braille transcription was provided by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is shown daily at 6.50pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

