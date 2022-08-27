Truss pledges to ‘reinvigorate’ Tory grassroots to secure election wins

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the



Liz Truss has pledged to “reinvigorate” the Tory grassroots by giving local associations greater autonomy over selecting candidates.

In an email to Conservative Party members, she said she was “inspired” by their “dedication to our shared endeavour”, and reflected on her own experience as an association chairman, local government candidate and councillor.

Among the proposals she outlined to “reinvigorate our grassroots” was a pledge to “boost the autonomy of our associations over candidate selections”.

The Foreign Secretary did not specify how she would give local associations greater freedom in choosing candidates, or how she might reduce the involvement of Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).

Ms Truss also said she would establish a network of professional agents to “keep us on an election-winning footing at all times”, and support new MPs through “twinning arrangements” with established Tory organisations.

And she pledged to better resource a “Lib Dem Unit” in CCHQ to support associations and candidates facing “strong Lib Dem challengers”.

She wrote: “If you elect me leader, I will ensure that we pass our party on to the next generation in an even better shape than it is today. That is my commitment to you.”