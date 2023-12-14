Watchdog probing treatment of bereaved families at fatal e-bike crash site

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Complaints made by bereaved families about the treatment they received from officers after two teenagers died are being probed by the police watchdog.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a police van in Ely, Cardiff.

Tensions between local people and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said it is now investigating complaints made about South Wales Police by the two teenagers’ families.

The watchdog said it will probe the force’s response and management of the collision scene, its treatment of the families at the crash site and police’s communication with the families following the two deaths.

The IOPC previously said the driver of the police van, an officer with South Wales Police, was told they were being criminally investigated for dangerous driving after previously being served with a gross misconduct notice.

Another officer, a passenger in the police van, was also previously served with a gross misconduct notice.

The watchdog said a decision over potential disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made at the end of the probe.

IOPC director David Ford: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the families and friends of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone impacted by their untimely deaths.

“We are independently investigating several complaints raised by their families, which are mainly centred around their interactions with South Wales Police on the night of the incident and in the following days and weeks.

“This is in addition to our original investigation for which we have obtained and scrutinised a substantial volume of evidence and we continue to make good progress.

“Decisions regarding any disciplinary proceedings and any referral to the Crown Prosecution Service will be made upon the conclusion of our investigation.

“We are updating the boys’ families and South Wales Police regularly with our progress on both investigations.”