Kate Middleton’s uncle hopes to disprove ‘villain’ perception on Big Brother

The uncle of the Princess of Wales said he hopes to show his “fun, caring and devilish” side on Celebrity Big Brother and not the “villain” he is portrayed as.

Gary Goldsmith, who is the younger brother of Kate Middleton’s mother, Carole, made his debut on the revived ITV reality series on Monday alongside a host of TV stars.

The businessman, commentator and podcast host said he was using the experience to give the public an insight into who he is.

“We all like to be liked; this is a great opportunity to show anyone who cares the ‘real me’, the fun, caring and devilish ‘me’, not the villain I’m often portrayed in the press,” the 58-year-old said.

“Also, as I fast approach 60, I want to say ‘yes’ to most things put in front of me.”

His Big Brother appearance comes after a public court case in 2017, which saw Goldsmith fined and given a community order after admitting he assaulted his wife in a drunken argument in which she accused him of taking drugs.

Goldsmith, who compared his personality to a “toddler on sugar”, said that he will need a lot of entertaining during his time on the show.

“I don’t scare easily, and I love a challenge, but this is so far out of my comfort zone I am nervous about the unknown, and if I’m honest, I’m nervous about myself,” he said.

“I don’t take instruction or being controlled very well.”

Goldsmith said he would find it difficult to live with “rude, insensitive or mean people”, singling out former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Katie Hopkins as someone who would be a “challenge”.

He said he had packed a “sense of humour” and an “extra bag of patience and earplugs”.

Goldsmith added that he is going to be “the best version of me” on the show.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.