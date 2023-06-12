Schoolgirl from British family shot dead by neighbour in France

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 11-year-old girl from a British family was shot dead by an elderly neighbour in France following a dispute over a plot of land, authorities said.

Solaine Thornton and her sister Celeste, eight, were playing on the garden swings during a barbecue at their home in Saint-Herbot, near Quimper, Brittany, when the 71-year-old Dutchman opened fire at them, according to the BBC.

He had been in a “conflict” with the family over a plot of land beside their properties for “several years”, state prosecutor Carine Halley said.

She said the child was dead and her father, who is about 40, badly hurt when police arrived, while the younger girl was “safe and sound but in a state of shock”.

The mother was also hurt but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A local resident told French media the younger child raised the alarm, running to neighbours shouting: “My sister is dead, my sister is dead.”

The victim and her parents, Adrian and Rachel Thornton, were reportedly named by mayor of Plonevez-du-Faou, Marguerite Bleuzen.

Ms Halley said the child’s father was taken to hospital in a critical condition and initial evidence suggests “the suspect suddenly emerged armed with a gun and fired several times towards the victims”.

He then “retreated” to his house where he barred himself in with his wife, the prosecutor said.

The Intervention Group of the National Gendarmerie tactical unit was called to the scene, and a negotiator persuaded the couple to give themselves up. They were then arrested.

An investigating source said test results showed he was under the influence of drugs at the time, according to the Evening Standard.

Solaine’s grandfather, Irvin Thornton, reportedly told the Sun newspaper “she didn’t stand a chance”.

He said his son, Adrian, is in a coma.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British family following a shooting in France and are in contact with the local authorities.”