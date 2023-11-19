Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ceremony at Cenotaph commemorates Jewish servicemen and women

Sunday’s event took place 102 years after the laying of the first Star of David wreath by a group of Jewish ex-soldiers.

Jacob Phillips
Sunday 19 November 2023 16:20
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaking at the annual parade by Ajex at the Cenotaph (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis speaking at the annual parade by Ajex at the Cenotaph (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

A ceremony has been held to mark the 102nd anniversary of the first wreath-laying by Jewish veterans at the Cenotaph in central London.

Jewish men and women who have “fought and served for freedom since World War One” were honoured during the annual Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (Ajex) parade.

Sunday’s event took place 102 years after the laying of the first Star of David wreath in 1921 by a group of Jewish ex-soldiers from the Judeans – the 38th, 39th and 40th battalions of the Royal Fusiliers.

This year’s parade marked the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising and the 70th anniversary of the end of fighting in the Korean War.

Participants marched from Horse Guards Parade down Whitehall to the Cenotaph, with veterans and families of fallen veterans walking together.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in