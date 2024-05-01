Newsreader Martine Croxall appears at employment tribunal against BBC

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Newsreader Martine Croxall has appeared at her employment tribunal against the BBC.

She arrived at the Central London Employment Tribunal for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday flanked by BBC presenting colleagues Karin Giannone, Kasia Madera and Annita McVeigh.

Ms Croxall, 55, is among a number of female journalists who failed to land a chief presenter role when the BBC merged its international and domestic news channels last year.

The tribunal comes in the wake of the high-profile gender pay dispute between the BBC and Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed.

In 2020 a London employment tribunal found that Ms Ahmed should have been paid the same as fellow presenter Jeremy Vine for their work on Newswatch and Points Of View respectively.

The BBC had argued the pair were not doing similar work.

Broadcaster Sarah Montague also previously confirmed she had won a £400,000 settlement and an apology from the BBC over unequal treatment.

In 2021 the BBC disclosed it had spent more than £1 million on legal fees fighting equal pay and race discrimination cases brought by staff.