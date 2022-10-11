Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

House price anxiety drags down consumer confidence – survey

Homeowner confidence in their property’s value saw the steepest fall since the early days of the pandemic.

Josie Clarke
Wednesday 12 October 2022 00:01
Homeowner anxiety about house values has cancelled out any reassurance from the Government’s freeze on energy bills to drag down consumer confidence for another month, a survey suggests (PA)
Homeowner anxiety about house values has cancelled out any reassurance from the Government’s freeze on energy bills to drag down consumer confidence for another month, a survey suggests (PA)
(PA Wire)

Homeowner anxiety about house values has cancelled out any reassurance from the Government’s freeze on energy bills to drag down consumer confidence for another month, a survey suggests.

The overall YouGov/Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) index fell by 1.1 points in September – its lowest level since January 2013 with the exception of April and May 2020.

Homeowners’ confidence in their property’s value saw the steepest fall since the early days of the pandemic, dropping 5.6 points to 124.8 to bring down the headline figure.

Consumer perceptions of their personal finances over the past 30 days saw a slight decline from 57.2 to 56.5, although outlook for the next 12 months saw an improvement of 1.3 points to 43.1 following Prime Minister Liz Truss’s freeze of energy bills at £2,500 a year for a typical household.

Among workers, respondents were more likely to report greater job security over the past 30 days, although outlook crept downwards.

Recommended

Employees were also more likely to report worsening business activity, down 0.7 points.

Emma McInnes, global head of financial services at YouGov, said: “For the third month in a row, homeowners’ views of their property’s value fell and we may see this fall further still following speculation around rising interest rates in the months to come.”

She said it is “notable to see an uptick in confidence around household finances and job security, but these were offset by continued sharp decline in confidence around house value”.

Kay Neufeld, head of forecasting and thought leadership at Cebr, added: “With the exception of April and May 2020, the index score now stands at its lowest level since January 2013 as consumer confidence remains under pressure from a variety of factors.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has anchored perceptions on household finances at rock bottom, while a second consecutive monthly drop in the indicators for business activity in the workplace suggest that economic activity more broadly is slowing.

“Moreover, fast-rising interest rates are posing a real danger for the property market going forward, as evidenced by the fall in both indicators related to home values.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in