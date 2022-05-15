What the papers say – May 15

The cost-of-living crisis, a reported clash between Cabinet and the Bank of England and the state of England’s schools are featured on today’s front pages.

The Chancellor is “ready to help” with the cost-of-living crisis, according to the Sunday Express.

The Independent reports the Prime Minister has fallen £240million short on the Government’s net zero strategy.

Cabinet has launched an “unprecedented attack” on the Bank of England, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

The Observer says officials have warned Downing Street about “crumbling schools”.

Jeremy Hunt has told The Sunday Times that the “rogue” NHS requires major surgery.

The Mail on Sunday says Liverpool fans booed the Duke of Cambridge at the FA Cup final.

Sunday People leads on an exclusive report that the wife of serial killer Levi Bellfield “has been brainwashed”.

The Sunday Mirror says ex-EastEnders star Katie Jarvis racially abused a woman interviewed by the paper.

And the Daily Star leads on an interview with a man who says he has been abducted by aliens 60 times.