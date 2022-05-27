PM declines to say if he will match Sunak charity vow on his energy bill rebate

The Chancellor announced a £400 energy bill discount as part of his package of support for UK households.

Isobel Frodsham
Friday 27 May 2022 14:01
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Yui Mok/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson has said his situation is “different” to Rishi Sunak after the Chancellor confirmed he would be donating his £400 energy bill rebate to charity.

Mr Sunak unveiled a further £21 billion of support for households on Thursday after a surge in energy bills and increasing shop prices led to demands for the UK Government to step in and help people.

As part of the emergency cost-of-living package, the Chancellor announced each household will get the £400 energy discount that will be partly funded by a £5 billion windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

Rishi Sunak is seen giving a statement to the House of Commons on Thursday (House of Commons/PA)
(PA Media)

Mr Sunak, who last week appeared on The Sunday Times Rich List with his wife Akshata Murty for the first time with their joint £730 million fortune, was questioned about what would happen to his £400 grant.

Recommended

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m sure you will join me in giving that money to charity.”

But when questioned if he would be following suit and donating his grant money, the Prime Minister said it works differently for him.

He told reporters during a visit to Stockton-on-Tees: “I think my arrangements are different because I live in a Government flat.

“But I think it’s important that people should recognise these payments will not necessarily cover the increased costs fully.

“We can’t cover every single cost that people are going to pay, we’ve got to be realistic about that.

“However, they will go a long way towards helping people.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in