Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Chancellor urged to ‘act now’ to ‘defuse mortgage ticking time bomb’

The Liberal Democrats predict roughly 168,000 more homeowners will have been hit by a new higher rate by November 23.

Amy Gibbons
Monday 10 October 2022 00:01
The Lib Dems are warning of a ‘mortgage ticking time bomb’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Lib Dems are warning of a ‘mortgage ticking time bomb’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Archive)

The Chancellor is being urged to “act now” as new analysis suggests more than 3,000 households are facing “staggering hikes” in their mortgage payments every day.

The Liberal Democrats are warning of a “mortgage ticking time bomb”, as the party predicts that between now and the expected release of Kwasi Kwarteng’s medium-term fiscal plan on November 23, roughly 168,000 more homeowners will have been hit by a new higher rate.

This is based on figures attributed to UK Finance showing 600,000 fixed-rate mortgage deals are coming to an end in the second half of 2022, equivalent to an average of 3,296 a day.

Meanwhile, rates are continuing to climb, pushing up costs for borrowers – with the average two-year fixed-rate deal topping 6% for the first time in 14 years last week.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey has called on the Chancellor to bring forward his fiscal plan, as he warned people could lose their homes.

Recommended

“Every day the Government fails to defuse this mortgage ticking time bomb, thousands more homeowners are being hit with staggering hikes to their bills,” he said.

“But Kwasi Kwarteng has shown he doesn’t get it or doesn’t care. He may see it as just a ‘little turbulence’, but for people facing a catastrophic increase to mortgage payments it could mean losing their homes.

“Waiting until November 23 to act will be far too late for the thousands of families being tipped into mortgage misery.

“Conservative MPs must act now to help struggling mortgage borrowers on the brink.

“The Conservatives created this mortgage nightmare with their disastrous and out-of-touch budget, now they need to take action to fix it.”

While the UK has seen disruption, global financial markets have also seen significant volatility in recent weeks

Government spokesperson

A Government spokesperson said: “While the UK has seen disruption, global financial markets have also seen significant volatility in recent weeks.

“A range of factors are affecting mortgage and interest rates, which have been rising internationally in response to global trends including (Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended

“We are doing what we can to support people with rising costs – our energy price guarantee will save the typical household around £1,000 a year and we are providing payments of £1,200 to the eight million most vulnerable families.

“The Government is committed to strong fiscal discipline and to debt falling as a percentage of GDP over the medium term. Further details will be set out in a medium term fiscal plan, alongside a forecast by the independent OBR.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in