What the papers say – March 24
Thursday’s papers are dedicated to the Chancellor’s spring statement.
A wealth of reaction to Rishi Sunak’s spring statement adorns the nation’s front pages.
The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and i all lead with the Office for Budget Responsibility claiming living standards will fall further this year than any time since records began. The story is also carried by The Times.
The Guardian reports the Chancellor is facing condemnation over criticism his mini-Budget fails to “help the most vulnerable”.
Metro lead with Mr Sunak’s pledge to cut tax and fuel duty, while the Daily Mail and Daily Express carry calls for the Chancellor to do more to help the nation’s “forgotten millions”.
The Chancellor has banked most of a public finances windfall in the hopes of saving it for a pre-election tax cut, according to the Financial Times.
The Daily Mirror and Daily Star are blunt in their response to the statement, with the former running the headline: “Thanks For Nothing.”
Meanwhile, The Sun leads with Russia’s bid to host the 2028 Euros.
