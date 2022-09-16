Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

More than 600 migrants arrive in UK after Channel rescue

One dinghy sank off the Kent coast, and 38 people were rescued from the water.

Flora Thompson
Friday 16 September 2022 10:26
Dungeness and Hastings Lifeboats carrying groups of people thought to be migrants into Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dungeness and Hastings Lifeboats carrying groups of people thought to be migrants into Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

More than 600 migrants arrived in the UK after nearly 40 were rescued from the Channel when their boat sank off the Kent coast.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said 617 people made the journey on Thursday in 14 boats, taking the total for the year so far close to 30,000. The figures suggest there was an average of 44 people per boat during the latest crossings.

Among the new arrivals were 38 people who were in the sea for almost an hour after their dinghy rapidly deflated in UK waters at around 6.17am.

The Coastguard launched a search and rescue operation, working alongside the RNLI, Royal Navy, Border Force and police.

Children were carried to safety by lifeboat crews in Dungeness, Kent, on Thursday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

By around 7.07am, all of the migrants who ended up in the water had been rescued.

They were all checked, found to be in a safe and stable condition, and were then taken to Dover for processing. No deaths were reported, the MoD said.

Last month. Government officials said it was remarkable there had not been any serious incidents, such as drownings, so far this year as the average number of people per boat rose to 44, compared to 28 in 2021.

More than 29,700 people have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year, according to provisional Government figures.

This is higher than the number for the whole of 2021, which was 28,526.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in