Channel crossings continue for eighth consecutive day

Groups of migrants were put on to buses and driven away from the south coast as Channel crossings continued.

Large numbers of people – including several children – were pictured being brought ashore in Dover, Kent, on Wednesday before boarding coaches.

It marks the eighth day in a row that crossings have taken place amid sunny, warm and calm conditions at sea.

More than 18,000 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel so far this year.

Home Office data shows 661 people made the journey in 15 boats on Monday, the third highest daily total for 2023 to date.

This is also the highest number of boats recorded in a single day for the year so far. Records show 26 boats crossed on November 13 last year.

A further 211 people were detected in five boats on Tuesday, taking the provisional total for 2023 to date to 18,829, according to PA news agency analysis of the Government figures.

It comes as a raft of statistics for the year to June are due to be published on Thursday. The stats will set out the latest available figures on the asylum backlog and further detail on migrant crossings throughout the year so far, among other immigration data.