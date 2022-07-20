Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drone brought in to curb Channel crossings ‘found at sea by fishermen’

The drone is operated by a Southampton-based company on behalf of the Home Office.

Flora Thompson
Wednesday 20 July 2022 18:28
Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a Coastguard drone for surveillance and rescue of migrants (PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at a Coastguard drone for surveillance and rescue of migrants (PA)
(PA Wire)

A drone brought in by the Government in a bid to curb Channel crossings was reportedly found floating in the sea by fishermen after it malfunctioned.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured with the Tekever AR3, or a similar model, when he promised to invest an extra £50 million for measures, including aerial surveillance, to tackle the number of migrants making the journey to the UK during a speech in April in Kent.

The drone – operated by the Southampton-based company on behalf of the Home Office – is designed to be launched from ships by catapult and can remain in the air for up to 16 hours before landing by parachute.

A fisherman discovered the 5ft-long device earlier this month, strapped it to his boat and took it back to the port in Dover, according to The Sun.

The Home Office said: “We are aware of the incident involving a Tekever drone on July 5, it was recovered and the malfunction has since been corrected.

Recommended

“Our ability to operate drones in the Channel has not been impacted.

“Evil criminal gangs are putting profit over people by facilitating dangerous and illegal small boat crossings and we are committed to stopping them.”

Tekever said: “During a routine drone operation, a technical malfunction was detected on one of our drones.

“We followed the necessary protocol and landed the drone safely for collection.

“The cause of malfunction has been identified and corrected.”

The gadget, training, parts and other facilities cost £420,000, The Sun – citing figures reported by Reuters – said.

Recommended

Tekever disputed the figure but neither it, nor the Home Office, disclosed the cost for operating the drone or the value of the contract.

The company said it would not comment on operational matters when asked if the drone was discovered by fishermen.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in