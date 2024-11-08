Women and children among latest arrivals on small boats crossing Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Women and children are among the latest migrants to cross the Channel as the Home Office confirmed that 133 people crossed in two boats on Thursday.

The latest figures bring the total for the year so far to 31,975, which is a 20% increase on those who had arrived by this point last year (26,699) but a 20% decrease on 2022 (39,929), according to analysis by the PA news agency.

The arrivals come as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has entered into a new initiative to intercept criminal gangs smuggling migrants through the Western Balkans as part of efforts to bring down the number of small boat crossings.

Sir Keir announced the deals to boost intelligence sharing, expertise and co-operation with Serbia, North Macedonia and Kosovo at a meeting of the European Political Community in Budapest, Hungary, on Thursday.

Pictured arriving on Friday were dozens of men, women and children who were brought ashore at Dover, Kent, on board Border Force vessels.

The migrants were seen wrapped in blankets having made the dangerous journey across the Channel.

The crossings come as four bodies were discovered in the water off the coast of Calais across Tuesday and Wednesday, the French coastguard said.

Kent Police also said the body of a man was pulled from the Channel as officers were called to Dover lifeboat station on Tuesday.

Investigations have been launched into their deaths and authorities are yet to confirm whether the people who died were migrants.

Some 50 people have died while trying to cross the Channel this year, according to incidents recorded by the French coastguard.

The latest incidents are yet to be recorded in the figures.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir also vowed the Government would “treat people smugglers like terrorists” as he announced an extra £75 million for his border security command during a speech at the Interpol general assembly in Glasgow on Monday.