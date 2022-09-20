Jump to content

Channel crossings resume as more migrants arrive in Kent

The latest arrivals mean the total number for the year so far is edging close to 30,000.

Flora Thompson
Tuesday 20 September 2022 13:30
A group of people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

More migrants have arrived in the UK as Channel crossings resumed after a four-day hiatus.

A group was pictured being brought ashore in Dover on Tuesday as the weather improved.

The latest arrivals mean the total number for the year so far is edging close to 30,000.

The crossings continued on Tuesday after a four-day hiatus (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

It is the first time since Thursday that crossings have taken place after the last few days saw windy conditions at sea.

That day more than 600 people arrived after nearly 40 were rescued from the Channel when their boat sank off the Kent coast.

More than 29,700 people have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year, according to provisional Government figures.

This is higher than the number for the whole of 2021, which was 28,526.

