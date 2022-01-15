More migrants rescued from Channel following crossing death

Dozens of people, believed to be migrants, have been brought ashore on the Kent coast the day after a man died while trying to cross the English Channel

Photos show two boats arriving, each carrying around 30 people including children, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One of the craft was brought in to Dover while the second group were brought ashore at Dungeness.

A man carries a baby ashore at Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The images showed some receiving medical treatment after being brought back onto land.

The groups were rescued in pitch-black conditions by the RNLI following two small boat incidents in the Channel.

On Friday, a Sudanese man in his 20s was found unconscious and pulled from the water after going overboard as he and others attempted to reach the UK, according to French authorities.

(PA/ Gareth Fuller) The group were rescued following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The man was taken back to shore but declared dead.

A manslaughter investigation has been opened, the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor said.

In that incident, a total of 32 people were rescued off Berck, near Calais, in a state of hypothermia, authorities said.

(PA/ Gareth Fuller) A man carries a baby as a group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, after being rescued by the RNLI (PA Wire)

The death came less than two months after at least 27 people died when their boat sank off the coast of France in November.

More than 450 people have made the life-threatening trip across the Channel in small boats in 2022, following a record-breaking year in 2021.

At least 271 people aboard 10 small boats reached the UK on Thursday, including a young child wrapped up in an orange lifejacket and wearing a beanie hat.