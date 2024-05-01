Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Record high migrant Channel crossings for first four months of the year

There has been a 27% hike in the number of arrivals recorded, compared to the same period last year.

Flora Thompson
Wednesday 01 May 2024 14:41
The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel has risen by 27% compared to the same period in 2023 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel has risen by 27% compared to the same period in 2023 (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel has hit a new record high for the first four months of a calendar year, jumping 27% on 2023.

A total of 7,567 people made the journey from January to April, provisional Home Office figures show.

This is 27% higher than the number of arrivals recorded in the first four months of last year (5,946) and an increase of 13% compared to figures logged for the same period in 2022 (6,691).

Since the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Act became law after receiving Royal Assent on Thursday, 900 migrants have made the journey in 18 boats.

This includes 268 people who arrived in the UK in five boats on Tuesday.

Crossings continued on Wednesday.

Some 2,132 people made the journey in 42 boats in April, suggesting an average of 51 people per boat last month.

This is higher than the average for March – 48 people per boat – but lower than the peak of 56 people per boat in September 2023.

The figures come as the National Crime Agency (NCA) said a fourth man had been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after five migrants died last week while trying to cross the Channel.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in