Charity sounds alarm over ‘worrying rise’ in liver cancer

Health experts have expressed concern over the “worrying” rise in liver cancer cases after figures suggest cases have rocketed by 45% over the last decade.

The British Liver Trust said there has also been an increase in liver cancer deaths – with a 40% increase compared to 10 years ago.

The charity said that a significant proportion of liver cancer cases in England are only being diagnosed when the cancer has become more advanced – making it harder to treat.

The British Liver Trust said that it has launched a special resource – Liver Cancer UK – to help those affected get the help and support they need.

Pamela Healy, chief executive of British Liver Trust, said: “Liver cancer patients have told us that they didn’t realise that the British Liver Trust was also here for liver cancer patients – they were often confused and worried and did not know where to turn for help.

“We’ve created new resources and a website with targeted information to make it easier for people to get the help they need.

“The new programme of activity is in response to the very worrying increase in cases across the UK.

“We’re also deeply concerned that survival rates for liver cancer remain so low – a situation which needs to urgently change.”

Symptoms of liver cancer include: weight loss; loss of appetite; feeling very full after eating; feeling and being sick; pain or swelling in your abdomen; jaundice; itchy skin; feeling very tired and weak; fever with shivers; vomiting blood; dark black “tarry” poo or dark urine.

The British Liver Trust said that many of these symptoms do not appear until the cancer is more advanced, and it is calling for people with cirrhosis, who are most at risk, to be regularly screened for liver cancer.