Charity stresses importance of ‘vigilance and vaccination’ against meningitis

People have been urged to ensure they are fully vaccinated against meningitis amid concerns over a “recent surge” of cases in England.

The charity Meningitis Now also called on members of the public to educate themselves on the signs and symptoms of the illness, and to “act swiftly” if meningitis is suspected.

Meningitis is an infection in the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites.

Symptoms include headaches, vomiting, stiffness in the neck, fever and a sensitivity to light.

We want to stress the importance of vigilance and vaccination. We urge everyone, particularly those in unvaccinated age groups, to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and to act swiftly if they suspect meningitis Dr Tom Nutt, Meningitis Now

The warning from Meningitis Now comes after UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures published last month showed a rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) cases in England.

IMD is a bacterial infection that can cause meningitis and septicaemia, with symptoms sometimes worsening rapidly.

According to the UKHSA, there were 396 lab-confirmed cases of IMD in 2022/23 compared with 205 cases in 2021/22.

Based on Office for National Statistics (ONS) death registrations, there were 33 deaths out of the 396 cases.

It comes after IMD cases fell by 83% in 2020/21 due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive at Meningitis Now, said: “While the decrease in cases during the pandemic provided some respite, this recent surge is a clear reminder that meningitis remains a critical health threat.

“We want to stress the importance of vigilance and vaccination. We urge everyone, particularly those in unvaccinated age groups, to familiarise themselves with the symptoms and to act swiftly if they suspect meningitis.”

I thought meningitis was something that only happens to younger people Julia Evans, who contracted viral meningitis in 2019

Julia Evans, 53, from Aberbargoed in South Wales, was diagnosed with viral meningitis just before Christmas 2019.

She was concerned when she started to see flashes of light while driving to work.

“I thought it was an aura and I was having a migraine,” Ms Evans said. “At work I took some paracetamol, but my headache was getting worse and every time I tried to stand up it felt like there was an elephant on my head.”

After losing her vision, colleagues called 111, who sent paramedics. By then, Ms Evans’ fever was 41.9C.

“They put me on a drip immediately and sent for an ambulance. By the time it turned up all my senses were being affected,” she added.

“The consultant came to see me and within five minutes he told me he thought I had meningitis.

“And I remember thinking, no, I can’t be – I thought meningitis was something that only happens to younger people.”

As a result of the infection, Ms Evans has problems with her eyesight and hearing, and relies on a walking stick or wheelchair.

“I still have lots of hospital appointments,” she said. “Meningitis damaged my eyesight.

“I lost hearing in my right ear, I now have to use a walking stick or a wheelchair, I have weakness down the entire right side of my body and I have trouble with body pain, headaches and insomnia. I also have some nerve damage in my spine because of the lumbar puncture.

“That’s the thing that I’ve learned over the years, any sort of damage to the brain can affect every single part of your body.

“It’s just a new life, isn’t it? When something like this happens to you, when you’re left with numerous disabilities – you just have to find a new way of living.”

Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “We usually see increases in cases of meningococcal meningitis after the university term starts in September.

“New and returning students from around the country and overseas coming together and mixing means infection spreads easily, with some students becoming seriously ill and tragically in some cases, we see deaths.

“I urge young people starting or returning to university to check they’re up to date on their MenACWY, HPV and MMR jabs and to contact their GP if unsure.”