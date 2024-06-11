Charles to attend inaugural The King’s Foundation awards ceremony

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King will attend the inaugural The King’s Foundation awards at St James’s Palace on Tuesday.

The event, which is set to become an annual fixture in The King’s Foundation calendar, aims to showcase the work of students, teachers, alumni and partners who have contributed to the organisation’s charitable efforts.

The foundation is the custodian of the Highgrove gardens and offers workshops, programmes and short courses focused on heritage and craft skills at its Barley Court education centre on the estate.

Alongside its education programmes to protect traditional skills, the foundation, based at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, aims to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning, and support sustainable food production and teach rural skills.

Awards will be presented across nine categories on Tuesday, culminating in The King Charles III Harmony Award being given to an individual to recognise their long-term commitment to the charity’s mission.

The ceremony will also feature live demonstrations of The King’s Foundation’s education programmes, showcasing furniture making, woodworking and embroidery, as well as the charity’s architecture and placemaking work.