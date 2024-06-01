What the papers say – June 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Coverage of Donald Trump’s conviction for 34 felonies in the US continues to dominate the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror, the Financial Times, the Daily Mail, and the Independent all run with pieces on the former US president in the wake of his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a payment that silenced porn star, Stormy Daniels.

The Daily Telegraph opts for a piece on former British prime minister Boris Johnson and his opinion on Trump’s conviction, claiming it was a “hit job”.

The Sun splashes with a piece that says King Charles has told his brother, the embattled Andrew, Duke of York, to move out of his 30-room mansion in Windsor Park.

Moving onto British politics, voters are making it loud and clear to the Conservative Party, with polling indicating a change in government may be on the horizon, as per the i.

The Times leads on Sir Keir Starmer’s vow to create wealth with the economy centric to his pitch to British voters.

The Daily Express splashes on a saliva test that searches for markers in patients’ DNA to determine their genetic risk of developing prostate cancer.

The Guardian opts for a piece on the war in Ukraine, with leader Volodymyr Zelensky claiming Russian troops are hunting and laughing at his people.

The Daily Star leads with a piece on aliens and a claim from King Charles’ astronomer that most scientists believe there is life out among the stars.