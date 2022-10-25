Jump to content

Charles appoints Sunak as PM during palace audience featuring Diwali sweets

Mr Sunak’s rise to power has prompted a sense of pride among Indians.

Tony Jones
Tuesday 25 October 2022 15:29
The King welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Aaron Chown/PA)
The King welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The nation’s first Hindu Prime Minister was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the King and in a touching gesture, Diwali sweets were on offer.

Charles performed his duty as head of state and formally appointed the new Conservative leader as the country’s third prime minister this year after a tumultuous few weeks.

The two men met in the palace’s lavish 1844 Room and on a table were a selection of sweet treats marking Diwali – a five-day “Festival of Lights” celebrated this week by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Mr Sunak’s rise to power has prompted a sense of pride among Indians, with India’s leader Narendra Modi earlier offering him “special” Diwali wishes as the “living bridge” of UK Indians.

Sunak was born in Hampshire, south east England, to Indian migrant parents – a pharmacist mother and a GP father – and is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of billionaire Indian IT giant Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, with whom he has two young daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

The politician was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Sir Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the King and Queen Consort, the monarch’s Equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson, and Sir Edward Young, the late Queen’s former private secretary who is now joint principal private secretary to the King.

After warm handshakes from the royal aides, the Tory Party leader was ushered through the palace to the 1844 Room where he shared a laugh with the monarch before the audience began.

On a side table were sweet treats that are eaten to celebrate the festival – which was publicly marked in 2020 by then Chancellor Mr Sunak who laid out a traditional rangoli decoration and lit diyas – oil lamps – at the doorstep of his official office number 11 Downing Street.

The King and Prime Minister have met a number of times before, including a reception celebrating the British Asian Trust, established by Charles, and at a Prince’s Trust event in south London earlier this year where they visited a sports store.

Earlier, outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss tendered her resignation to the King and was later joined by her husband Hugh O’Leary and their daughters, Frances, 16, and Liberty, 13 for Ms Truss’ final audience as premier with the King.

