Smiling King carries on with audience at Palace after egg throwing incident

The monarch met with the Nigerian president in London on Wednesday afternoon.

Laura Elston
Wednesday 09 November 2022 16:58
The King holds an audience with the President of Nigeria (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The King holds an audience with the President of Nigeria (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The King held an audience with the president of Nigeria at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday – just hours after a protester threw eggs at the monarch during his visit to York.

It was business as usual for Charles back at monarchy HQ as he welcomed Muhammadu Buhari to the official royal residence in London.

During the audience in the 1844 Room, Charles shook hands with the smiling president and was pictured chuckling and gesturing as he held his arms out wide.

Earlier, as the King and Queen Consort arrived at York’s medieval gateway Micklegate Bar, a protestor began booing them before throwing four eggs in their direction, all of which missed.

The protester was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves”.

Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor as the eggs flew in his direction, pausing briefly to look at the shells cracked on the ground.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

The King went on to unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II – the first to be installed since her death.

In October, Charles sent a message of condolence to Mr Buhari expressing his “heartfelt sympathy” over the devastating floods in Nigeria which have killed more than 600 people this year.

