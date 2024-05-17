Charles, Camilla and William to attend D-Day anniversary events in Normandy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will attend commemorative events in Normandy to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles and Camilla will be at the Ministry of Defence and Royal British Legion’s (RBL) event at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, and William will attend the Canadian commemorative ceremony at the Juno Beach Centre, Courseulles-sur-Mer, on the same date.

The prince will then attend the international commemorative ceremony at Omaha Beach, Saint Laurent sur Mer, later that day alongside 25 heads of state and veterans from around the world.

The Princess of Wales is not expected to travel to France.

On June 5, Charles, Camilla and William will attend the UK’s national commemorative event in Portsmouth.

Other members of the royal family will also mark the anniversary of the D-Day landings over the two dates.

The announcement follows a number of official appearances Charles has made since his return to public duties after his cancer diagnosis.

This week he visited Middle Wallop air base in Hampshire to hand over a role with the Army Air Corps to the Prince of Wales, hosted his first investiture ceremony since returning to official duties, unveiled his first portrait as king, attended a service honouring the Order of the British Empire at St Paul’s Cathedral and hosted a garden party for 4,000 people from the creative industries.

Kate appealed for her family to have time, space and privacy when she announced her diagnosis of an undisclosed form of cancer in March, and said she had begun chemotherapy.

Her husband gave a positive update about her treatment as he toured a hospital on the Isles of Scilly last Friday, saying “she’s doing well”.

On June 5, the Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will unveil a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman and attend a reception in Normandy with members of the regiment.

They will also join Normandy veterans at an RBL commemoration service at Bayeux War Cemetery and attend an annual service of remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral.

On June 6, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will join veterans and their families at the RBL’s remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are expected to attend a commemorative event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.