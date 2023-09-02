In Pictures: Royals watch Highland games at Braemar Gathering

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King and Queen have joined the crowds at Braemar Gathering, the annual Highland games held near their Aberdeenshire estate.

The event is considered a favourite of the royals, with Charles regularly in attendance alongside his late mother, who was chieftain of the games.

Last year Charles cut a heather rope to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway structure during the event, held shortly before his mother’s death.

Crowds from across the globe watch competitors demonstrating feats of strength, dexterity and stamina as they take part in traditional Scottish sporting events such as the caber toss, hammer throw, and tug-of-war.

Cultural arts are also on show with Highland dancers and pipe bands.

The gathering is always held on the first Saturday in September in The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.

While Braemar has hosted gatherings since the days of King Malcolm Canmore 900 years ago, the event has been run in its present form since 1832.