Charles and Camilla to tour Canada to mark Queen’s jubilee
The prince and the duchess will pay an official visit next month, ahead of national celebrations making the monarch’s 70-year reign.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to make an official visit to Canada as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Charles and Camilla, who will one day be king and queen of Canada, will visit in May.
Clarence House said the pair will meet communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region and the Northwest Territories, and more details will be released in due course.
The prince has visited Canada 18 times, while Camilla has been four times.
They last toured the country together in 2017 when they met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and marked the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.
Canada is the overseas country most visited by the Queen, but the monarch, now nearly 96, called time on her international tours a number of years ago.
The Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming TV drama Suits, but now lives in the US with the Duke of Sussex and their two children Archie and Lilibet.
Meghan and Harry initially stayed in Canada after announcing they were quitting as senior working royals, before moving to California.
Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic.
Heir to the throne Charles has yet to meet his youngest grandchild, 10-month-old Lili.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.